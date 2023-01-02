Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

shares rose 10.54% to $0.65 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 121.8% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.6 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 8.79% to $13.61. The current volume of 183.5K shares is 122.1% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.4 million.

shares rose 7.66% to $0.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 140.8K, which is 121.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. Crawford CRD stock increased by 3.91% to $5.57. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $1.57. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.9K shares, making up 260.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. Oscar Health OSCR shares rose 2.9% to $2.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $526.1 million.

Losers

stock fell 7.7% to $0.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.0K shares, making up 206.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million. Waterdrop WDH stock decreased by 4.77% to $3.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 391.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

stock declined by 4.17% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.2K, which is 213.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. National Western Life NWLI shares decreased by 4.1% to $280.14. National Western Life's stock is trading at a volume of 11.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 107.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock declined by 4.1% to $39.53. The current volume of 75.3K shares is 47.1% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $346.0 million. Kingstone Companies KINS stock fell 3.6% to $1.34. The current volume of 31.2K shares is 33.8% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.