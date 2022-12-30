12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Palisade Bio PALI shares increased by 111.8% to $6.82 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 67.8 million shares is 4351.8% of Palisade Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares increased by 80.34% to $0.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.6 million shares, making up 4522.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock moved upwards by 45.96% to $5.97. As of 12:30 EST, F-star Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 934.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.2 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 37.33% to $2.6. Trading volume for 180 Life Sciences's stock is 16.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1149.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock rose 35.86% to $33.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 11.2 million, which is 765.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares rose 33.05% to $1.57. Salarius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 240.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 478.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Losers

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares fell 25.4% to $8.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hoth Therapeutics's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 798.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Nuwellis NUWE stock fell 16.92% to $10.07. As of 12:30 EST, Nuwellis's stock is trading at a volume of 405.9K, which is 184.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

stock fell 16.92% to $10.07. As of 12:30 EST, Nuwellis's stock is trading at a volume of 405.9K, which is 184.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. Revelation Biosciences REVBU shares declined by 16.67% to $0.2.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares decreased by 16.28% to $6.43. Reshape Lifesciences's stock is trading at a volume of 81.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 285.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares fell 13.38% to $4.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $926.0 million.

Femasys FEMY stock fell 13.15% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

