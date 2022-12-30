12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 68.2% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.

Kirkland's KIRK shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.

Losers

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 7.6% to $1.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock declined by 6.9% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $624.6 million.

EBET EBET shares declined by 6.81% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

TAL Education TAL stock declined by 6.62% to $6.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 6.25% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 6.07% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.