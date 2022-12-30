12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 68.2% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 7.6% to $1.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock declined by 6.9% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $624.6 million.
- EBET EBET shares declined by 6.81% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- TAL Education TAL stock declined by 6.62% to $6.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 6.25% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 6.07% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
