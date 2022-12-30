ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 68.2% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 7.6% to $1.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock declined by 6.9% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $624.6 million.
  • EBET EBET shares declined by 6.81% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • TAL Education TAL stock declined by 6.62% to $6.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares decreased by 6.25% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares fell 6.07% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

