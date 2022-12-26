12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

WM Tech MAPS stock rose 8.6% to $0.89 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.

Schmitt Industries SMIT stock increased by 8.29% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

WaveDancer WAVD stock moved upwards by 5.54% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Pagaya Technologies PGY stock increased by 5.09% to $0.88. At the close, Pagaya Technologies's trading volume reached 116.5K shares. This is 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $599.3 million.

Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares rose 5.01% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 10.0% to $0.48 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Rekor Systems REKR stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.

Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 5.61% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 4.8% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Dave DAVE shares declined by 4.05% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $107.7 million.

Himax Technologies HIMX shares fell 3.28% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

