ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 26, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • WM Tech MAPS stock rose 8.6% to $0.89 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock increased by 8.29% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD stock moved upwards by 5.54% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock increased by 5.09% to $0.88. At the close, Pagaya Technologies's trading volume reached 116.5K shares. This is 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $599.3 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares rose 5.01% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 10.0% to $0.48 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 5.61% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 4.8% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Dave DAVE shares declined by 4.05% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $107.7 million.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX shares fell 3.28% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers