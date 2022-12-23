12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

iMedia Brands IMBI stock moved upwards by 19.7% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

51 Talk Online Education COE shares increased by 11.83% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 11.39% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares rose 9.21% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

REE Automotive REE shares increased by 9.03% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.

Allbirds BIRD shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $365.9 million.

Losers

E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 15.6% to $1.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 10.8% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 6.29% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 5.81% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Cricut CRCT stock fell 5.08% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Gogoro GGR shares decreased by 4.83% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.2 million.

