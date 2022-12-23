ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock moved upwards by 19.7% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • 51 Talk Online Education COE shares increased by 11.83% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.4 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 11.39% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares rose 9.21% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares increased by 9.03% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $365.9 million.

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 15.6% to $1.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares decreased by 10.8% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 6.29% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 5.81% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Cricut CRCT stock fell 5.08% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Gogoro GGR shares decreased by 4.83% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers