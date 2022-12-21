11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock increased by 27.2% to $0.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 520.2% of Cenntro Electric Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.

stock increased by 27.2% to $0.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 520.2% of Cenntro Electric Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million. EBET EBET shares moved upwards by 21.33% to $0.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 162.2K shares, making up 147.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.33% to $0.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 162.2K shares, making up 147.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares moved upwards by 20.21% to $0.64. Trading volume for E-Home Household Service's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 414.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.21% to $0.64. Trading volume for E-Home Household Service's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 414.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock rose 14.86% to $0.23. As of 12:30 EST, Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 1047.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

stock rose 14.86% to $0.23. As of 12:30 EST, Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million, which is 1047.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million. Nike NKE shares moved upwards by 13.35% to $116.99. As of 12:30 EST, Nike's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 235.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 13.35% to $116.99. As of 12:30 EST, Nike's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 235.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Natuzzi NTZ shares increased by 12.85% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.

Losers

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 79.2% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Meiwu Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4 million, which is 3312.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

stock decreased by 79.2% to $0.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Meiwu Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4 million, which is 3312.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell 9.36% to $0.5. The current volume of 95.0K shares is 169.6% of Harbor Custom Dev's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

shares fell 9.36% to $0.5. The current volume of 95.0K shares is 169.6% of Harbor Custom Dev's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares fell 8.95% to $0.32. Trading volume for Greenlane Hldgs's stock is 332.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

shares fell 8.95% to $0.32. Trading volume for Greenlane Hldgs's stock is 332.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares declined by 8.15% to $6.09. As of 12:30 EST, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's stock is trading at a volume of 451.9K, which is 192.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million.

shares declined by 8.15% to $6.09. As of 12:30 EST, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's stock is trading at a volume of 451.9K, which is 192.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.0 million. Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares declined by 8.14% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.