12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 8.4% to $0.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Bath & Body Works BBWI shares rose 7.47% to $45.3. This security traded at a volume of 133.3K shares come close, making up 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.

EBET EBET stock increased by 5.26% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Arcimoto FUV stock rose 4.62% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Shift Technologies SFT shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

Vail Resorts MTN shares increased by 3.61% to $260.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Torrid Holdings CURV shares decreased by 15.7% to $3.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $373.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Lululemon Athletica LULU stock declined by 9.38% to $339.4. Lululemon Athletica's trading volume hit 520.3K shares by close, accounting for 36.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 5.37% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares decreased by 4.52% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock fell 4.44% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.

Rent the Runway RENT stock fell 4.22% to $2.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 159.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

