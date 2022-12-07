12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $0.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Rent the Runway RENT stock moved upwards by 11.76% to $1.52. Rent the Runway's trading volume hit 517.1K shares by close, accounting for 46.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Remark Hldgs MARK stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

CarLotz LOTZ stock rose 7.94% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Oxford Industries OXM shares rose 6.29% to $115.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Gogoro GGR shares moved upwards by 5.86% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $848.4 million.

Losers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 12.7% to $0.13 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Jiuzi Hldgs's trading volume reached 64.1K shares. This is 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Culp CULP stock decreased by 7.89% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH stock decreased by 7.86% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares fell 5.15% to $9.86. Melco Resorts and Enter's trading volume hit 256.1K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Lands' End LE shares decreased by 2.54% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

