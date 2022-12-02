12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MMTEC MTC shares rose 5.0% to $1.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares rose 4.59% to $0.61. This security traded at a volume of 90.2K shares come close, making up 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares increased by 4.58% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $891.3 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock rose 4.43% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.

Minim MINM shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Mitek Systems MITK stock increased by 2.87% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.3 million.

Losers

Oblong OBLG shares declined by 12.2% to $0.15 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.1K shares, which is 4.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Akerna KERN stock decreased by 3.78% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Core Scientific CORZ shares decreased by 3.58% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 555.3K, accounting for 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Himax Technologies HIMX shares fell 3.11% to $7.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Bit Digital BTBT shares decreased by 2.79% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

NetApp NTAP stock fell 2.7% to $64.64. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

