12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Samsara IOT stock rose 19.5% to $11.83 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.4K shares, which is 4.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Smartsheet SMAR stock rose 8.88% to $35.4. At the close, Smartsheet's trading volume reached 75.4K shares. This is 4.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares increased by 8.74% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Neonode NEON shares moved upwards by 7.75% to $6.39. At the close, Neonode's trading volume reached 169.2K shares. This is 630.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.

PagerDuty PD shares rose 6.12% to $23.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Tuya TUYA shares rose 5.45% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $641.9 million.

Losers

Zscaler ZS shares declined by 13.0% to $125.69 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 42.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Asana ASAN shares fell 11.56% to $15.99. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 704.1K shares, which is 16.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Marvell Tech MRVL shares fell 7.05% to $42.2. Marvell Tech's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Aurora Mobile JG stock fell 4.45% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.

Cleanspark CLSK stock fell 4.35% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.

Paysafe PSFE stock fell 3.95% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

