12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Five Below FIVE shares increased by 8.8% to $175.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Five Below's trading volume reached 221.7K shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

PVH PVH shares rose 8.66% to $73.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 82.5K, accounting for 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 7.91% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 7.83% to $0.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.2K shares, which is 19.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 5.49% to $5.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.

Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 5.06% to $0.39. At the close, Boxed's trading volume reached 71.6K shares. This is 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Losers

G-III Apparel Group GIII shares fell 16.8% to $18.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 256.6K shares come close, making up 36.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $854.7 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 5.56% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Victoria's Secret VSCO stock decreased by 5.22% to $43.6. At the close, Victoria's Secret's trading volume reached 102.7K shares. This is 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

La-Z-Boy LZB shares declined by 4.89% to $25.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.3K shares, which is 15.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Allbirds BIRD stock declined by 4.17% to $2.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 57.4K, accounting for 4.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.2 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares fell 4.06% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.