12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares increased by 16.4% to $2.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.

Losers

Venus Concept VERO shares decreased by 7.2% to $0.33 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 372.1K, accounting for 54.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

stock declined by 4.99% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million. Orgenesis ORGS stock declined by 4.86% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.