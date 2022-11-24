ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares increased by 16.4% to $2.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
  • OpGen OPGN stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • NeuroPace NPCE shares increased by 9.67% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
  • Exagen XGN stock increased by 9.41% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock rose 8.64% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock rose 8.63% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Losers

  • Venus Concept VERO shares decreased by 7.2% to $0.33 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 372.1K, accounting for 54.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares decreased by 6.02% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock decreased by 5.35% to $0.1. This security traded at a volume of 997.4K shares come close, making up 30.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares declined by 5.35% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • PAVmed PAVM stock declined by 4.99% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
  • Orgenesis ORGS stock declined by 4.86% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

