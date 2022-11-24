ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares increased by 22.2% to $2.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 8.96% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • EBET EBET shares increased by 8.6% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock rose 7.85% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares rose 7.65% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Carvana CVNA stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.2 million.

Losers

  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO shares declined by 12.3% to $2.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
  • Nordstrom JWN shares declined by 8.31% to $20.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares fell 6.98% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $348.8 million.
  • Guess GES shares decreased by 6.23% to $18.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 5.07% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 4.91% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

