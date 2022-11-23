12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 5.0% to $0.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.

China Automotive Systems CAAS stock rose 4.58% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.8 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 4.07% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Jack In The Box JACK shares increased by 3.9% to $74.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Party City Holdco PRTY stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.2K shares, which is 1.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock rose 2.41% to $0.76. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2 million, accounting for 107.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.5 million.

Losers

Latham Group SWIM shares fell 4.4% to $3.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.2 million.

Gaotu Techedu GOTU shares fell 3.78% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 3.43% to $1.69. Jeffs Brands's trading volume hit 90.1K shares by close, accounting for 24.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Arcimoto FUV stock fell 3.29% to $0.42. At the close, Arcimoto's trading volume reached 205.9K shares. This is 21.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 3.07% to $0.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 154.3K shares, which is 14.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 2.86% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

