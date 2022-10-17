ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 12:53 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $1.56 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 8.8K shares is 32.4% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock increased by 7.38% to $3.78. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 994.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $807.4 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 6.97% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.5K, which is 4.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $6.38. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 27.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 171.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.9 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares increased by 6.03% to $27.77. The current volume of 136.6K shares is 41.0% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 706.8K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares declined by 4.3% to $14.26 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 950 shares is 45.9% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock declined by 3.61% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 63.2K, which is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock declined by 3.33% to $9.29. The current volume of 72.7K shares is 43.0% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.6 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock fell 3.15% to $89.69. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 76.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • United Fire Gr UFCS stock fell 1.52% to $31.2. United Fire Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 21.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 1.47% to $16.52. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 54.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

