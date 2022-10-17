Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Finl Gr FGF shares moved upwards by 9.75% to $1.56 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 8.8K shares is 32.4% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Oscar Health OSCR stock increased by 7.38% to $3.78. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 994.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $807.4 million.

Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 6.97% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.5K, which is 4.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $6.38. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 27.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 171.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.9 million.

BRP Group BRP shares increased by 6.03% to $27.77. The current volume of 136.6K shares is 41.0% of BRP Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 706.8K, which is 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.

Losers

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares declined by 4.3% to $14.26 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 950 shares is 45.9% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock declined by 3.61% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 63.2K, which is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock declined by 3.33% to $9.29. The current volume of 72.7K shares is 43.0% of Universal Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.6 million.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock fell 3.15% to $89.69. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 76.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

United Fire Gr UFCS stock fell 1.52% to $31.2. United Fire Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 21.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.3 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 1.47% to $16.52. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 54.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.