12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares rose 18.7% to $1.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Oblong OBLG stock rose 8.05% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Ondas Holdings ONDS stock moved upwards by 6.44% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.

GreenBox POS GBOX stock increased by 6.42% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.

My Size MYSZ shares increased by 6.09% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Richardson Electronics RELL stock increased by 5.93% to $16.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Locafy LCFY shares decreased by 6.6% to $0.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares decreased by 6.07% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $300.1 million.

Adeia ADEA shares decreased by 5.7% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 5.56% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares fell 5.02% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 4.84% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

