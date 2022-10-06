ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares rose 18.7% to $1.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock rose 8.05% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock moved upwards by 6.44% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $176.2 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock increased by 6.42% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
  • My Size MYSZ shares increased by 6.09% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Richardson Electronics RELL stock increased by 5.93% to $16.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Locafy LCFY shares decreased by 6.6% to $0.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares decreased by 6.07% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $300.1 million.
  • Adeia ADEA shares decreased by 5.7% to $8.11. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 5.56% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares fell 5.02% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock fell 4.84% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers