Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 12:55 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oscar Health OSCR shares increased by 4.99% to $5.14 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 277.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 4.84% to $3.68. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 61.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock rose 4.32% to $62.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.9K shares, making up 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • American Equity Inv AEL stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $38.16. Trading volume for American Equity Inv's stock is 268.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Fidelity National Finl FNF shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $36.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 735.0K, which is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHF stock increased by 3.85% to $44.47. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 213.1K shares, making up 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Losers

  • SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 12.72% to $0.85 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 187.1% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock decreased by 3.39% to $0.78. The current volume of 6.3K shares is 26.2% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 1.91% to $1.03. The current volume of 9.5K shares is 5.1% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS stock fell 1.55% to $7.03. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3K, which is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.8 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock declined by 1.47% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.1K, which is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.6 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 1.33% to $5.2. The current volume of 17.7K shares is 42.4% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $280.3 million.

