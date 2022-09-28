Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oscar Health OSCR shares increased by 4.99% to $5.14 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 277.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Genworth Finl GNW shares rose 4.84% to $3.68. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 61.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Trupanion TRUP stock rose 4.32% to $62.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.9K shares, making up 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

American Equity Inv AEL stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $38.16. Trading volume for American Equity Inv's stock is 268.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Fidelity National Finl FNF shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $36.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 735.0K, which is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.

Brighthouse Finl BHF stock increased by 3.85% to $44.47. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 213.1K shares, making up 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Losers

SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 12.72% to $0.85 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 187.1% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock decreased by 3.39% to $0.78. The current volume of 6.3K shares is 26.2% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 1.91% to $1.03. The current volume of 9.5K shares is 5.1% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS stock fell 1.55% to $7.03. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3K, which is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.8 million.

Waterdrop WDH stock declined by 1.47% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.1K, which is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.6 million.

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 1.33% to $5.2. The current volume of 17.7K shares is 42.4% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $280.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.