ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 2:14 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares increased by 10.04% to $0.84 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 578.8K shares is 59.6% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 3.95% to $0.82. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 842.7K, which is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $470.9 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock increased by 3.47% to $61.35. The current volume of 499.9K shares is 120.4% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock increased by 2.15% to $0.73. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Willis Towers Watson WTW stock increased by 1.49% to $203.33. As of 12:40 EST, Willis Towers Watson's stock is trading at a volume of 287.8K, which is 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL stock increased by 0.9% to $23.95. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 8.96% to $0.76 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 14.3K, which is 58.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 8.88% to $4.31. The current volume of 363.0K shares is 55.8% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.2 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares declined by 5.82% to $6.89. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.9 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares fell 5.69% to $19.41. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 82.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $683.5 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock decreased by 5.35% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 132.1K, which is 65.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
  • First American Financial FAF shares fell 4.0% to $45.02. As of 12:40 EST, First American Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 287.4K, which is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas