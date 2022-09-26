Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI shares increased by 10.04% to $0.84 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 578.8K shares is 59.6% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Losers

Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 8.96% to $0.76 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 14.3K, which is 58.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.