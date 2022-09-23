12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 11.0% to $1.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

stock decreased by 6.88% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. LG Display Co LPL shares fell 5.95% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

