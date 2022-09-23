ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 9:21 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 6.63% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 5.37% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares rose 4.84% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.0 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock rose 4.23% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

Losers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 11.0% to $1.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares declined by 8.72% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock fell 7.28% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock decreased by 6.95% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.7 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 6.88% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares fell 5.95% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

