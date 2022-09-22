ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 2:13 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Forza X1 FRZA shares increased by 15.5% to $2.53 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Forza X1's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 8.72% to $0.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 68.8K, which is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Li Auto LI shares moved upwards by 6.72% to $24.65. Trading volume for Li Auto's stock is 14.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 130.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 billion.
  • Cato CATO shares rose 6.7% to $10.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 101.6K, which is 87.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.4 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock rose 6.0% to $1.06. As of 13:31 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 147.2K, which is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
  • Trip.com Group TCOM shares rose 5.07% to $25.67. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 107.9% of Trip.com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell 20.6% to $2.85 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 304.9K, which is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.5 million.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares fell 16.09% to $4.07. As of 13:31 EST, Stitch Fix's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million, which is 131.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares fell 14.9% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 12.67% to $0.35. The current volume of 359.5K shares is 97.7% of Jiuzi Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Vroom VRM stock declined by 12.18% to $1.33. The current volume of 8.3 million shares is 63.8% of Vroom's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million.
  • Carvana CVNA shares fell 11.09% to $27.26. Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

