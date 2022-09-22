12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Forza X1 FRZA shares increased by 15.5% to $2.53 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Forza X1's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

Trip.com Group TCOM shares rose 5.07% to $25.67. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 107.9% of Trip.com Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell 20.6% to $2.85 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Grove Collaborative Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 304.9K, which is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.5 million.

Carvana CVNA shares fell 11.09% to $27.26. Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

