12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

EuroDry EDRY shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $14.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK shares rose 9.46% to $20.59. Trading volume for Star Bulk Carriers's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $46.01. As of 13:30 EST, Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 236.7K, which is 60.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.9 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock rose 8.03% to $3.63. Trading volume for Broadwind's stock is 239.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 128.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading GNK stock rose 7.54% to $14.11. The current volume of 723.3K shares is 66.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $596.5 million.

Losers

Mynaric MYNA shares fell 17.5% to $5.09 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Mynaric's stock is 66.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 862.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 16.82% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 621.8K shares, making up 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.

ReneSola SOL stock declined by 11.27% to $5.39. As of 13:30 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 502.6K, which is 62.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.1 million.

HyreCar HYRE shares fell 11.12% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 160.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock declined by 9.85% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock fell 9.16% to $2.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.

