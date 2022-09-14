ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 1:33 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Jowell Global JWEL shares rose 18.4% to $2.01 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 325.3K, which is 142.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares increased by 13.64% to $0.2. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 101.6% of Tuesday Morning's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock increased by 11.32% to $4.13. Jianzhi Education Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD stock rose 10.93% to $1.42. Trading volume for Forward Industries's stock is 82.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 10.63% to $1.56. Trading volume for Boqii Holding's stock is 122.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 9.71% to $0.88. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 963.2K shares, making up 225.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Losers

  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock declined by 32.0% to $0.47 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 338.8K shares, making up 587.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares fell 16.64% to $1.13. As of 13:30 EST, DAVIDsTEA's stock is trading at a volume of 113.5K, which is 362.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MOGU MOGU shares decreased by 14.51% to $2.24. Trading volume for MOGU's stock is 87.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock decreased by 9.45% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education BEDU shares fell 8.57% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares decreased by 7.66% to $1.81. Trading volume for a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock is 175.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

