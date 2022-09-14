Gainers

Jowell Global JWEL shares rose 18.4% to $2.01 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Jowell Global's stock is trading at a volume of 325.3K, which is 142.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

Losers

Aspen Gr ASPU stock declined by 32.0% to $0.47 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 338.8K shares, making up 587.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares decreased by 7.66% to $1.81. Trading volume for a.k.a. Brands Holding's stock is 175.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million.

