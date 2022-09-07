ñol

What's Going On With Glaukos Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 7, 2022 9:16 AM | 1 min read
Glaukos Corp GKOS shares are trading higher by 1.87% to $49.00 Wednesday morning after the company announced topline data for both Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR that successfully achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through 3 months in both Phase 3 trials and demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months.

What Else?

Based on the combined efficacy and safety results from both Phase 3 pivotal trials, Glaukos plans to move forward with its plans for an NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for the slow-release iDose TR model, with an expected FDA review and decision completed by the end of 2023.

Administered during a micro-invasive procedure, the iDose TR contains a novel formulation of travoprost, a prostaglandin analog used to reduce IOP. Once all travoprost is released, the iDose TR was designed to be removed and replaced with a new iDose TR, thus potentially offering an alternative to daily eye drop treatment.

See Also: Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Glaukos has a 52-week high of $64.49 and a 52-week low of $33.33.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas