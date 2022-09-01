Gainers

Lululemon Athletica LULU stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $322.58 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 681.3K shares, which is 57.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $322.58 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 681.3K shares, which is 57.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Uxin UXIN stock rose 5.39% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million.

stock rose 5.39% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million. Shift Technologies SFT shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million. Amesite AMST shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Beachbody Co BODY stock increased by 4.23% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $383.1 million.

stock increased by 4.23% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $383.1 million. Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $0.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.0K shares, which is 1.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

Losers

Nephros NEPH shares declined by 6.4% to $1.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

shares declined by 6.4% to $1.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. Oxford Industries OXM stock decreased by 6.29% to $95.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 6.29% to $95.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares declined by 5.54% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.0K, accounting for 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

shares declined by 5.54% to $0.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.0K, accounting for 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Jeffs Brands JFBR shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.8K shares, which is 4.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.8K shares, which is 4.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. Yunji YJ shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.

shares decreased by 4.7% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million. Genius Sports GENI stock decreased by 4.64% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.