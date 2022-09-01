ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 2:08 PM | 3 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Nephros NEPH stock increased by 16.8% to $1.65 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 600.8K shares is 2536.4% of Nephros's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock increased by 13.58% to $3.29.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 12.19% to $3.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 142.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.5 million.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock rose 8.2% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $130.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares moved upwards by 6.85% to $2.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 76.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million.
  • Global Business Travel GBTG stock rose 6.78% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.1 million.

Losers

  • Hour Loop HOUR shares decreased by 26.8% to $3.11 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 229.5% of Hour Loop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $108.9 million.
  • Lands' End LE shares decreased by 16.97% to $11.47. The current volume of 518.6K shares is 197.5% of Lands' End's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $383.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Genesco GCO shares decreased by 16.19% to $47.42. Trading volume for Genesco's stock is 234.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 123.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $651.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Amesite AMST stock declined by 12.46% to $0.35. The current volume of 579.5K shares is 379.6% of Amesite's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Signet Jewelers SIG shares declined by 12.3% to $57.33. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 117.0% of Signet Jewelers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY shares decreased by 11.26% to $6.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.2 million, which is 121.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

