Gainers

Onion Global OG stock increased by 11.2% to $0.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.

stock increased by 11.2% to $0.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million. Torrid Holdings CURV shares moved upwards by 8.73% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.73% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.4 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. Five Below FIVE stock rose 3.83% to $132.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 3.83% to $132.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Signet Jewelers SIG stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $67.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Duluth Holdings DLTH stock declined by 20.6% to $7.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $234.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 20.6% to $7.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $234.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 11.75% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

shares fell 11.75% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. Hour Loop HOUR stock declined by 10.59% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.

stock declined by 10.59% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million. Lands' End LE shares fell 9.56% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $417.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 9.56% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $417.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW shares fell 7.32% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 7.32% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI stock decreased by 6.91% to $51.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.