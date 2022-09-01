ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Nutanix NTNX stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $20.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Pure Storage PSTG shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $30.63. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock increased by 5.28% to $12.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 4.34% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.
  • SentinelOne S shares rose 3.99% to $28.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares increased by 3.84% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $177.5 million.

Losers

  • AuthID AUID stock decreased by 43.6% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • Okta OKTA shares fell 16.89% to $75.97. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MongoDB MDB shares declined by 16.67% to $269.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Semtech SMTC shares fell 13.62% to $39.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • C3.ai AI shares decreased by 13.62% to $15.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares fell 12.74% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

