Gainers

Nutanix NTNX stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $20.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

AuthID AUID stock decreased by 43.6% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares fell 12.74% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.