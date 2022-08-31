ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 5:41 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Nutanix NTNX stock increased by 20.9% to $20.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 48.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock increased by 7.43% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Pure Storage PSTG stock increased by 7.35% to $31.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 508.8K, accounting for 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock increased by 4.91% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $216.5 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock increased by 4.78% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.

Losers

  • C3.ai AI stock declined by 15.4% to $15.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. C3.ai's trading volume hit 987.3K shares by close, accounting for 36.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Okta OKTA shares declined by 12.22% to $80.24. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 44.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • MongoDB MDB stock fell 8.94% to $294.0. This security traded at a volume of 270.8K shares come close, making up 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares declined by 8.7% to $0.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.0 million, accounting for 98.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
  • Semtech SMTC shares declined by 7.78% to $42.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • UTime UTME shares declined by 7.02% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers