Gainers

Nutanix NTNX stock increased by 20.9% to $20.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 48.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock increased by 7.43% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Pure Storage PSTG stock increased by 7.35% to $31.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 508.8K, accounting for 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Actelis Networks ASNS stock increased by 5.38% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

Backblaze BLZE stock increased by 4.91% to $6.83. The company's market cap stands at $216.5 million.

Zenvia ZENV stock increased by 4.78% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $109.7 million.

Losers

C3.ai AI stock declined by 15.4% to $15.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. C3.ai's trading volume hit 987.3K shares by close, accounting for 36.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Okta OKTA shares declined by 12.22% to $80.24. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 44.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

MongoDB MDB stock fell 8.94% to $294.0. This security traded at a volume of 270.8K shares come close, making up 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares declined by 8.7% to $0.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.0 million, accounting for 98.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

Semtech SMTC shares declined by 7.78% to $42.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

UTime UTME shares declined by 7.02% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

