Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 1:05 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 2.72% to $1.13 during Tuesday's regular session. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 39.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.5 million.
  • Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062 KMPB stock increased by 1.76% to $24.73. Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Lemonade LMND shares rose 1.1% to $21.95. The current volume of 367.0K shares is 28.7% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $13.21. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 447 shares, making up 5.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.8 million.
  • Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 0.95% to $6.31. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 5.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock increased by 0.92% to $77.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.9K shares, making up 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Losers

  • Marpai MRAI stock declined by 7.71% to $0.94 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 67.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 6.79% to $1.3. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 83.6% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $217.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 5.2% to $1.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 30.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $578.0 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares fell 4.32% to $1.11. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 44.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 3.96% to $6.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 131.1K shares, making up 30.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.8 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.38. The current volume of 8.9K shares is 18.1% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

