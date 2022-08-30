ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Avid Technology AVID shares moved upwards by 10.4% to $26.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 9.83% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET stock rose 9.37% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
  • Opera OPRA stock rose 8.77% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $613.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock increased by 8.02% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.

Losers

  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock decreased by 72.6% to $4.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares decreased by 14.01% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Photronics PLAB stock declined by 5.52% to $20.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • TROOPS TROO stock fell 5.22% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.1 million.
  • Intrusion INTZ shares fell 5.11% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 4.22% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

