12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Avid Technology AVID shares moved upwards by 10.4% to $26.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 9.83% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

Safe-T Gr SFET stock rose 9.37% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Sequans Communications SQNS shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.

Opera OPRA stock rose 8.77% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $613.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock increased by 8.02% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million.

Losers

Rubicon Technology RBCN stock decreased by 72.6% to $4.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

OLB Gr OLB shares decreased by 14.01% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

Photronics PLAB stock declined by 5.52% to $20.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

TROOPS TROO stock fell 5.22% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.1 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares fell 5.11% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $80.4 million.

BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 4.22% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.