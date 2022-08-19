12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bill.com Holdings BILL shares increased by 16.0% to $173.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares, making up 378.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $20.2.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares rose 8.54% to $0.71. Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 29.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 317.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 7.81% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares increased by 6.13% to $2.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 220.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Cemtrex CETXP shares rose 5.61% to $1.1.
Losers
- StoneCo STNE stock fell 22.4% to $9.05 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 23.6 million shares is 293.8% of StoneCo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC MTC stock fell 22.32% to $1.88. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 301.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares decreased by 20.53% to $17.36. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 212.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock declined by 16.94% to $1.52. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 110.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.5 million.
- Core Scientific CORZ stock decreased by 15.36% to $2.46. Trading volume for Core Scientific's stock is 2.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.5 million.
- Iris Energy IREN shares fell 14.49% to $4.9. Trading volume for Iris Energy's stock is 135.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.