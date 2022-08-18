12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- LightPath Technologies LPTH stock moved upwards by 32.9% to $1.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 364.4K, which is 467.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares rose 29.74% to $111.13. As of 13:30 EST, Wolfspeed's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 727.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ stock increased by 17.48% to $46.09. Canadian Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 833.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares moved upwards by 15.58% to $2.37. Pixelworks's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1364.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
- Nortech Systems NSYS stock rose 12.0% to $14.7. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock moved upwards by 11.0% to $1.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 266.9K, which is 136.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.8 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 25.8% to $2.9 during Thursday's regular session. Soluna Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 587.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 748.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares fell 17.74% to $5.89. WeTrade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3403.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- CI&T CINT stock fell 12.84% to $11.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock decreased by 11.87% to $18.2. Trading volume for Pagaya Technologies's stock is 216.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AEye LIDR stock declined by 10.2% to $1.85. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 158.9% of AEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Addvantage Technologies AEY stock declined by 9.64% to $1.97. Trading volume for Addvantage Technologies's stock is 129.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
