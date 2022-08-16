12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $24.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Cassava Sciences's trading volume reached 874.8K shares. This is 59.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.7 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares rose 10.98% to $0.78. Dermata Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 115.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- INVO Bioscience INVO stock increased by 10.57% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Talis Biomedical TLIS stock increased by 9.49% to $0.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 88.6K shares, which is 53.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- BioVie BIVI shares increased by 9.19% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- Brooklyn BTX shares increased by 7.27% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
Losers
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares fell 14.0% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PAVmed PAVM shares decreased by 13.64% to $1.71. PAVmed's trading volume hit 219.0K shares by close, accounting for 17.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares decreased by 8.5% to $5.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 889.9K, accounting for 1085.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Passage Bio PASG stock declined by 6.37% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $112.1 million.
- Immix Biopharma IMMX shares decreased by 5.16% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $112.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
