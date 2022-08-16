12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock increased by 58.2% to $25.31 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 271.3 million shares, making up 1538.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock rose 43.14% to $5.74. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.4 million shares, making up 1882.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 37.54% to $2.16. As of 13:30 EST, Party City Holdco's stock is trading at a volume of 14.4 million, which is 418.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.0 million.
- Global E Online GLBE shares rose 22.98% to $33.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 224.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- The RealReal REAL stock increased by 19.45% to $3.29. As of 13:30 EST, The RealReal's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 96.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.8 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares rose 17.69% to $8.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 60.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.4 million.
Losers
- Faraday Future FFIE shares fell 17.4% to $2.31 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares, making up 132.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $844.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 16.4% to $0.22. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 173.2% of E-Home Household Service's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Remark Hldgs MARK stock fell 15.71% to $0.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 186.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMMO POWW shares declined by 14.36% to $4.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 412.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock declined by 12.6% to $6.94. Trading volume for Twin Vee PowerCats's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 153.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- REE Automotive REE shares fell 9.67% to $1.35. As of 13:30 EST, REE Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 93.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.