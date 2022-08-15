Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 4.87% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Hagerty HGTY stock moved upwards by 2.67% to $13.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.6K, which is 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- BRP Group BRP shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $32.31. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 66.2K, which is 12.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Mercury General MCY stock increased by 2.04% to $33.9. Trading volume for Mercury General's stock is 183.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Kemper KMPR shares rose 1.99% to $48.52. As of 12:40 EST, Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 37.1K, which is 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- HCI Group HCI stock rose 1.78% to $58.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 40.3K, which is 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.9 million.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 9.63% to $0.98 during Monday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 212.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- GoHealth GOCO shares decreased by 8.67% to $0.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Marpai MRAI stock declined by 6.92% to $0.8. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 180.3K, which is 183.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fanhua FANH stock fell 3.66% to $4.48. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 7.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.6 million.
- Midwest Holding MDWT shares declined by 3.64% to $14.05. Trading volume for Midwest Holding's stock is 10.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 169.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Global Indemnity Group GBLI shares fell 3.52% to $24.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 922 shares, making up 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
