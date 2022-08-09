12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock increased by 34.8% to $1.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.6 million shares, making up 54406.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics MRSN stock moved upwards by 31.99% to $6.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.7 million, which is 1007.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Graybug Vision GRAY shares increased by 30.3% to $1.26. Graybug Vision's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3382.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares rose 25.34% to $4.55. The current volume of 11.5 million shares is 574.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $424.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock moved upwards by 20.3% to $8.77. Trading volume for Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 933.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $343.5 million.
Losers
- Quanterix QTRX shares fell 59.1% to $6.75 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Quanterix's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 2098.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $248.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cormedix CRMD shares fell 57.85% to $3.17. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 912.6% of Cormedix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock decreased by 50.66% to $0.29. Trading volume for Aytu BioPharma's stock is 11.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2331.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Endo International ENDP shares fell 41.52% to $0.39. As of 13:30 EST, Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 92.4 million, which is 189.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DermTech DMTK stock decreased by 34.1% to $5.56. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 181.8% of DermTech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Novavax NVAX stock declined by 30.98% to $39.52. Novavax's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 314.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.