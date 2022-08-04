12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares increased by 27.2% to $6.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- DoorDash DASH shares increased by 14.73% to $93.35. DoorDash's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 31.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Carvana CVNA stock increased by 11.59% to $37.43. At the close, Carvana's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Chegg CHGG shares increased by 8.78% to $23.53. At the close, Chegg's trading volume reached 95.3K shares. This is 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Duolingo DUOL stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $106.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Gogoro GGR stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $5.75.
Losers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 10.5% to $0.17 during Thursday's after-market session. Greenlane Hldgs's trading volume hit 374.7K shares by close, accounting for 11.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- GrowGeneration GRWG stock decreased by 9.31% to $4.19. This security traded at a volume of 148.4K shares come close, making up 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Funko FNKO stock fell 9.07% to $24.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.5K, accounting for 7.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Amesite AMST shares fell 8.48% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- WW International WW shares decreased by 7.36% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $478.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares fell 5.56% to $0.41. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 349.8K shares, which is 3.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
