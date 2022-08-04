12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FuboTV FUBO shares rose 16.8% to $3.47 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 25.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Yelp YELP shares moved upwards by 14.54% to $37.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 76.9K shares, which is 7.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Salem Media Group SALM shares rose 8.86% to $2.4. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- iHeartMedia IHRT shares rose 7.1% to $9.2. iHeartMedia's trading volume hit 118.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock increased by 5.75% to $0.66. At the close, Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's trading volume reached 199.5K shares. This is 16.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock increased by 5.29% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.
Losers
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares fell 11.3% to $15.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6 million, accounting for 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares declined by 7.12% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock fell 6.03% to $0.78. At the close, ZW Data Action Tech's trading volume reached 455.6K shares. This is 107.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- AMC Entertainment AMC shares fell 5.26% to $17.68. AMC Entertainment's trading volume hit 9.5 million shares by close, accounting for 22.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA shares decreased by 5.12% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares fell 5.11% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
