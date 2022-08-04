12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- TTM Technologies TTMI stock moved upwards by 20.1% to $16.23 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 993.8K, which is 145.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PagSeguro Digital PAGS shares moved upwards by 19.74% to $14.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 150.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares increased by 15.69% to $1.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.6 million shares, making up 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Exela Technologies XELAP shares increased by 15.64% to $6.8.
- CVD Equipment CVV stock rose 14.86% to $5.64. As of 13:30 EST, CVD Equipment's stock is trading at a volume of 95.6K, which is 666.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Remitly Global RELY shares rose 13.55% to $11.94. Trading volume for Remitly Global's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 145.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 36.4% to $700.0 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 61.2K shares is 5.8% of AMTD Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 billion.
- Paymentus Holdings PAY stock declined by 29.16% to $12.83. Trading volume for Paymentus Holdings's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 793.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN shares fell 21.13% to $4.89. Kaspien Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- 8x8 EGHT shares decreased by 20.33% to $4.47. As of 13:30 EST, 8x8's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 238.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- DXC Technology DXC stock decreased by 19.54% to $25.36. Trading volume for DXC Technology's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 270.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fortinet FTNT shares decreased by 16.43% to $52.55. As of 13:30 EST, Fortinet's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million, which is 487.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
