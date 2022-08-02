12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0 million shares, which is 193.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- Alteryx AYX shares rose 11.82% to $56.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.2K, accounting for 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PayPal Holdings PYPL shares rose 11.29% to $99.75. This security traded at a volume of 4.7 million shares come close, making up 30.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- RingCentral RNG stock rose 7.44% to $53.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 180.0K shares, which is 8.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- 8x8 EGHT shares moved upwards by 6.56% to $5.52. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Color Star Technology CSCW shares rose 6.38% to $0.13. This security traded at a volume of 407.4K shares come close, making up 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
Losers
- MMTEC MTC shares declined by 24.2% to $5.95 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6 million, accounting for 629.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Cognex CGNX shares declined by 14.53% to $42.5. At the close, Cognex's trading volume reached 72.6K shares. This is 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 13.09% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock decreased by 12.92% to $318.2. This security traded at a volume of 108.9K shares come close, making up 12.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Knowles KN stock declined by 12.17% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Avid Technology AVID stock fell 9.23% to $25.5. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.