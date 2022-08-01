12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares rose 10.4% to $0.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Avis Budget Gr CAR shares moved upwards by 7.67% to $194.98. This security traded at a volume of 317.1K shares come close, making up 32.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $0.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.4K shares, which is 5.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 5.0% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock increased by 4.96% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Ameresco AMRC stock increased by 4.82% to $60.6. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Woodward WWD stock fell 15.1% to $89.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SKYX Platforms SKYX shares fell 4.7% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $458.6 million.
- Polar Power POLA shares fell 4.69% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Romeo Power RMO shares fell 3.73% to $0.67. This security traded at a volume of 5.4 million shares come close, making up 82.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares decreased by 3.56% to $1.9. This security traded at a volume of 94.2K shares come close, making up 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Team TISI stock fell 3.55% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
