12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock rose 30.7% to $2.3 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 90.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $0.2. At the close, American Virtual Cloud's trading volume reached 724.6K shares. This is 35.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Sanmina SANM stock rose 7.2% to $48.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Harmonic HLIT stock rose 6.91% to $11.6. Harmonic's trading volume hit 221.9K shares by close, accounting for 33.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Nutanix NTNX stock increased by 5.52% to $16.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Arista Networks ANET stock moved upwards by 5.09% to $123.6. This security traded at a volume of 425.1K shares come close, making up 21.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- DZS DZSI shares declined by 17.7% to $16.08 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Blackboxstocks BLBX shares declined by 8.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 7.83% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 million.
- NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 4.99% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $852.7 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.