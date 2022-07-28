12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Athersys ATHX stock rose 73.2% to $0.33 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 190.9 million shares is 2882.5% of Athersys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.8 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock increased by 37.14% to $1.92. Trading volume for Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2654.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX stock increased by 32.18% to $2.02. As of 13:30 EST, Better Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 38.5 million, which is 576.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Avalon Globocare AVCO shares increased by 28.82% to $0.62. Trading volume for Avalon Globocare's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2701.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares rose 23.3% to $5.82. The current volume of 323.4K shares is 12.9% of TherapeuticsMD's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares increased by 20.56% to $2.17. The current volume of 63.8 million shares is 356.5% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
Losers
- Community Health Systems CYH stock fell 38.8% to $3.17 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Community Health Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1 million, which is 535.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares fell 26.46% to $2.4. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 417.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $359.7 million.
- Teladoc Health TDOC stock fell 18.07% to $35.43. Teladoc Health's stock is trading at a volume of 20.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 244.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares fell 14.37% to $19.26. Fresenius Medical Care's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 191.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Kronos Bio KRON shares declined by 11.45% to $4.31. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.9K shares, making up 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.6 million.
- Grifols GRFS stock fell 11.42% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 147.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
