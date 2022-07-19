12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mynaric MYNA shares moved upwards by 15.4% to $9.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Astra Space ASTR stock rose 5.0% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.4 million.

Boise Cascade BCC shares increased by 4.98% to $63.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

LSI Industries LYTS stock increased by 4.84% to $6.06. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million.

Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

Losers

Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 9.5% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock fell 6.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

SG Blocks SGBX shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

Quhuo QH shares declined by 5.96% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Lockheed Martin LMT shares decreased by 3.69% to $373.0. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

