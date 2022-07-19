ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Mynaric MYNA shares moved upwards by 15.4% to $9.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock rose 5.0% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.4 million.
  • Boise Cascade BCC shares increased by 4.98% to $63.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • LSI Industries LYTS stock increased by 4.84% to $6.06. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.

Losers

  • Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 9.5% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock fell 6.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • SG Blocks SGBX shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Quhuo QH shares declined by 5.96% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin LMT shares decreased by 3.69% to $373.0. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers