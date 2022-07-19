12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mynaric MYNA shares moved upwards by 15.4% to $9.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock rose 5.0% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.4 million.
- Boise Cascade BCC shares increased by 4.98% to $63.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- LSI Industries LYTS stock increased by 4.84% to $6.06. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
Losers
- Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 9.5% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock fell 6.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- SG Blocks SGBX shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Quhuo QH shares declined by 5.96% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Lockheed Martin LMT shares decreased by 3.69% to $373.0. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers