12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock moved upwards by 26.6% to $3.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $767.5 million.
- Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 15.17% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
- QualTek Services QTEK shares rose 7.57% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Dycom Industries DY stock increased by 6.95% to $104.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Sidus Space SIDU shares rose 6.52% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- Vertiv Holdings VRT shares rose 5.57% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Sentage Holdings SNTG stock fell 9.8% to $0.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Sunrun RUN shares decreased by 8.15% to $23.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- ACV Auctions ACVA shares fell 6.93% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $929.7 million.
- Bloom Energy BE shares decreased by 6.33% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Array Technologies ARRY shares declined by 6.1% to $10.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Harsco HSC stock declined by 5.35% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $436.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
