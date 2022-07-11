Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock rose 13.15% to $17.5 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 317 shares is 31.0% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Donegal Gr DGICB stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $16.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 336, which is 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $471.2 million.

FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 2.73% to $0.38. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 158.2K, which is 53.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Tiptree TIPT shares rose 2.38% to $11.39. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 87.2K, which is 127.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.1 million.

Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares moved upwards by 1.68% to $18.73. Selective Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 465 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $7.54. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 695 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 8.03% to $1.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 79.6K, which is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

SiriusPoint SPNT stock decreased by 7.94% to $4.76. Trading volume for SiriusPoint's stock is 275.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.3 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 6.85% to $0.87. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 467.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.2 million.

Lemonade LMND stock declined by 6.68% to $19.98. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 374.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 6.6% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 548.8K, which is 34.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.3 million.

eHealth EHTH shares declined by 6.49% to $8.14. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 144.6K, which is 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.