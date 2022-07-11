ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 12:56 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock rose 13.15% to $17.5 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 317 shares is 31.0% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Donegal Gr DGICB stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $16.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 336, which is 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $471.2 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 2.73% to $0.38. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 158.2K, which is 53.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Tiptree TIPT shares rose 2.38% to $11.39. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 87.2K, which is 127.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.1 million.
  • Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares moved upwards by 1.68% to $18.73. Selective Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 465 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 1.38% to $7.54. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 695 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 8.03% to $1.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 79.6K, which is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT stock decreased by 7.94% to $4.76. Trading volume for SiriusPoint's stock is 275.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 41.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.3 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 6.85% to $0.87. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 467.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.2 million.
  • Lemonade LMND stock declined by 6.68% to $19.98. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 374.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 6.6% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 548.8K, which is 34.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.3 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares declined by 6.49% to $8.14. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 144.6K, which is 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

