There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Selective Insurance Group Inc is a regional property-casualty insurer based in New Jersey, with most of its operations focused in the New York metropolitan area. Since 1977, Selective has focused its sales efforts primarily on small businesses, offering commercial products that include workers' compensation, general liability, property, and auto insurance. Selective also has a small personal insurance segment (under 20% of total premiums), selling auto and homeowner's coverage.

Selective Insurance Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Selective Insurance Gr (SIGIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Selective Insurance Gr's (SIGIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Selective Insurance Gr (SIGIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Selective Insurance Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Selective Insurance Gr (SIGIP)?

A

The stock price for Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ: SIGIP) is $21.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Selective Insurance Gr (SIGIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Selective Insurance Gr.

Q

When is Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGIP) reporting earnings?

A

Selective Insurance Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Selective Insurance Gr (SIGIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Selective Insurance Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Selective Insurance Gr (SIGIP) operate in?

A

Selective Insurance Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.