12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Pitney Bowes PBI shares rose 12.8% to $3.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $686.5 million.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares rose 8.02% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock rose 5.88% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

LiqTech Intl LIQT stock increased by 5.73% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock rose 5.38% to $10.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

BEST BEST shares increased by 5.17% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.

Losers

Griffon GFF shares fell 5.8% to $26.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 4.68% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares declined by 4.19% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 2.8% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares decreased by 2.6% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 2.16% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

