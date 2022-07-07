ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares rose 12.8% to $3.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $686.5 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares rose 8.02% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock rose 5.88% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT stock increased by 5.73% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock rose 5.38% to $10.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • BEST BEST shares increased by 5.17% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.

Losers

  • Griffon GFF shares fell 5.8% to $26.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 4.68% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares declined by 4.19% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 2.8% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares decreased by 2.6% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 2.16% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers