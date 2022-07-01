11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VerifyMe VRME stock rose 20.9% to $2.37 during Friday's regular session. VerifyMe's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41871.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

stock rose 20.9% to $2.37 during Friday's regular session. VerifyMe's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41871.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. Samsara IOT shares increased by 11.63% to $12.47. Samsara's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

shares increased by 11.63% to $12.47. Samsara's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. Chindata Group Holdings CD stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $8.62. Trading volume for Chindata Group Holdings's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $8.62. Trading volume for Chindata Group Holdings's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. Akerna KERN shares increased by 8.53% to $0.15. As of 13:30 EST, Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 27.7 million, which is 1745.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

shares increased by 8.53% to $0.15. As of 13:30 EST, Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 27.7 million, which is 1745.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. My Size MYSZ shares increased by 8.37% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 153.0K, which is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Losers

MMTEC MTC shares declined by 23.4% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 970.0K shares is 497.5% of MMTEC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

shares declined by 23.4% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 970.0K shares is 497.5% of MMTEC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Ichor Hldgs ICHR shares decreased by 13.55% to $22.46. As of 13:30 EST, Ichor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 197.7K, which is 81.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.0 million.

shares decreased by 13.55% to $22.46. As of 13:30 EST, Ichor Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 197.7K, which is 81.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.0 million. Axcelis Technologies ACLS shares decreased by 12.42% to $48.03. As of 13:30 EST, Axcelis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 444.4K, which is 108.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

shares decreased by 12.42% to $48.03. As of 13:30 EST, Axcelis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 444.4K, which is 108.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Alpha & Omega AOSL shares fell 11.61% to $29.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 369.3K shares, making up 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $797.7 million.

shares fell 11.61% to $29.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 369.3K shares, making up 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $797.7 million. Onto Innovation ONTO shares declined by 11.26% to $61.89. As of 13:30 EST, Onto Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 386.5K, which is 128.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

shares declined by 11.26% to $61.89. As of 13:30 EST, Onto Innovation's stock is trading at a volume of 386.5K, which is 128.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. FormFactor FORM stock fell 11.03% to $34.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 485.1K, which is 121.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.